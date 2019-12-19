Akshay Kumar CONFESSES he a 'ladies man' on being asked if he is a family man

Currently, Akshay Kumar is busy with the promotions of Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz.

If we talk about 2019, has clearly ruled the box office with his films such as Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and soon, Akshay will be seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Now while Akshay is busy with the promotions of Good Newwz, during a recent interview, when the actor was asked about being a family man, Akshay said that till date he is a ladies man. "Aaj bhi main ladies' man hoon,” Akshay had said.

After a brief pause, Akshay said that “Now, I'm a family man. I've had a very good life and I'm very proud of it.” Now, Akshay loves to spend time with his family, and so that actor was asked whether he cooks for his family and the actor had said that he occasionally cooks once a month on a Sunday when his son visits them from US. “I still cook, perhaps once a month on a Sunday. When my son visits from the US, he asks me to make pasta or chocolate ka paratha for him. I enjoy cooking for him and the rest of the family,” said Akshay.

On the work front, has a host of films in his kitty as post Good Newwz, he will be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi and others.

