Akshay Kumar being repetitive was reason behind his films not working in 2024? Ram Kapoor shares his two cents on matter

Akshay Kumar worked in multiple movies in 2024. But sadly, none of them succeeded in creating a positive impact on the box office. Looking at his filmography, some opined that the reason behind his films not working was because they came out as repetitive. Reacting to this, actor Ram Kapoor stated that it’s easy for somebody to see from the outside. Read on!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, and Khel Khel Mein are the three movies in which Akshay Kumar featured last year. But they didn’t perform as expected. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, popular film and TV actor Ram Kapoor was asked if the reason behind Khiladi Kumar’s films not working was because he was becoming repetitive.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, the Humshakals actor divulged, “It’s easy for somebody to see from the outside.” Elaborating further, he went on to state that be it Akshay or anybody, it sometimes happens that they commit to a lot of projects 2-3 years in advance. This is mostly because they don’t have a choice

They all know that they have to have correct relationships in this industry. If a director or producer with, whom an actor has worked in the past, approaches them for another movie, one can’t say no to them because that is the correct thing to do. One can’t suddenly become arrogant and refuse to feature in their next.

Hence, they take the projects and are busy for the next couple of years. When actors sign movies in advance, they give dates after three years, and so on. Apparently, all of them do the same thing. “So, unfortunately, we might say it’s repetitive, but he has signed 5 years in advance. Now, he doesn’t have a choice, he has to do it,” exclaimed Ram Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur’s Sky Force with Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya. The movie will be released in theaters on January 24, 2025.

