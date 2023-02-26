Akshay Kumar believes his films are flops because of his own faults: 'Once had 16 flops in my career'

Akshay Kumar starrer Selfie , which released on Friday, is heading towards a disaster. The film has earned Rs 2.55 crore on the first day and Rs 3.80 crore on its second day which makes the total earning to Rs 6.35 crore. Selfiee will Akshay's fifth consecutive flop after after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. The Khilaadi actor, who is known for doing back-to-back movies, has been going struggling to deliver a hit, since a long time now.

However, Akshay believes that in order to receive love from the audience, he needs to change his style of scripts as his fans also demand something new.

During an interview, Akshay said, "When a film does not turn out to be good, it because of your own fault. I had 16 consecutive flops at a time in my career. This time I had 4 films that didnt work out well. One needs to work on himself as the audience wants to see something different".He further added,"If your films faces consecutive flops, then you should release that its an alarm for you to change. My films proved to be flop because of me not because of the audiences.

About Selfiee

Selfiee is a comedy-drama film which is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios. It stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles along with Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the supporting roles.

It is a remake of the Malayalam drama Driving License. The drama featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles and was a commercial hit.