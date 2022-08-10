Akshay Kumar believes success of Raksha Bandhan & Laal Singh Chaddha is important for Bollywood; Here's why

Two big ticketing releases are scheduled to hit the silver screens tomorrow. Laal Singh Chaddha marks Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen after four long years and Raksha Bandhan marks the second collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai. Both films have an ensemble cast to boast. Laal Singh Chaddha co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Manav Vij and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni while Raksha Bandhan co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb and others. Both the films have got the right amount of buzz and are expected to pose decent collections on their opening day.

Akshay Kumar was asked about how he felt about his movie Raksha Bandhan clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The reporter also informed that Aamir Khan wished both the films to do well. The Khiladi answered, “I think it is good because it is good for our industry that both films work and work very well. Holidays are coming. There are 4 consecutive holidays in the week and I suppose no significant film is releasing next week. I wish both films do well because that is what our industry wants and wants forever”. From the looks of it, both Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are very calm about the box office clash and are not salty about each other’s film releases, like we have had in the past. The post pandemic box office scenario is a little tricky and audience isn’t coming to theatres for Bollywood films, like they came before the pandemic. Regardless, the box office tomorrow will positively be in excess of Rs. 20 cr nett, which will give both the films a good foundation to grow.

Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan release tomorrow, that is on 11th August. The release date coincides with the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan. We wish both films do well and win the hearts of movie-going audiences.

