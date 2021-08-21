Akshay Kumar on Bell Bottom: I didn’t know about this chapter in history before the film

is known as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Over the years, Akshay has worked on various projects based on real-life events. From Kesari to Airlift, Akshay’s movies have won the hearts of audiences. Recently, starrer Bell Bottom was released on the big screens. The spy thriller Bell Bottom, is the first major Hindi film to hit theatres after the second wave of coronavirus in India. Recently, in a chat with a leading daily, the actor opened up about working on real-life contexts and said that he loves making films on true events.

Talking about Bell Bottom, Akshay told BT, “Bell Bottom is also a story based on true events, and personally, I’m really intrigued by real-life context. So, I pick such content. The intrigue and thrill increase tenfold when you find out that an extraordinary incident actually took place. I love real-life stories.”

The Airlift actor, Akshay also said that he wasn’t aware of the story before he made Bell Bottom. “Before making this film, I also didn’t know about this chapter in history. I think a lot of people don’t know much about it as it is based on a RAW agent and a covert operation. Things like these are usually classified information. Bell Bottom is set in the 70s and 80s when India faced the challenge of multiple hijacks. During one such incident, a RAW agent whose code name is Bell Bottom sees through the plan and begins India’s first covert operation,” he concluded.