Akshay Kumar on Bell Bottom’s theatrical release amid COVID restrictions: Confident that film is going to work

Lately, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been keeping super busy promoting his upcoming spy thriller, Bell Bottom. The film has been creating a lot of buzz among viewers, especially with the dropping of a promising trailer this evening. What is interesting is that Bell Bottom is set for a theatrical release on August 19th, making it the first major, big-budget hindi film to go to theatres amid the ongoing pandemic. The film, said to be inspired by true events, will be released in 3D as well.

Akshay was the first celebrity to resume shooting after the COVID restrictions were eased last year. Talking at the Bell Bottom trailer launch, said, “It’s a gamble. Someone had to do it. We have taken this leap of faith and we are very confident that the film is going to work. This is the thing which we believe in. I’m sure people are going to come to cinemas despite 50% occupancy in Delhi in other states.”

The actor further added that as there are still 16-17 days to the film’s release, the Bell Bottom team is keeping their fingers crossed. In the country’s capital, theatres are operating under 50 per cent occupancy. However, in Mumbai, cinema halls are completely shut, as per the new orders issued on Monday, August 2nd.

Producer Jaccky Bhagnani also spoke regarding the cinemas being shut in Mumbai. He said, “I was not worried. Of course, Maharashtra contributes for almost 30 per cent but I think for Bell Bottom we are just happy with Akshay sir’s leadership. We are happy to be the flag bearers. This is for the fraternity and that’s the most important thing. Yes, business is important but for this film especially, I feel the biggest box office is that we are coming theatres."

Apart from , Bell Bottom’s cast includes , Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta. Set in the 1980s, the film is helmed by director Ranjit M Tewari. It was earlier set to release in April, but was later postponed to July 27 owing to the second wave of the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom Trailer: Netizens give Akshay Kumar's patriotic spy film thumbs up; Call it ‘Fantastic’