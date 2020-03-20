Akshay Kumar, Big B, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & others come together for war against Coronavirus

In a video, Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan & others came together to urge people to stay safe and come together for a war against Coronavirus or COVID-19.

It has been a few days since India has started its battle against the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19. While cities have been put on lockdown, life has come to a standstill for Bollywood stars as well as most remain at home for self quarantine. Amidst this, Bollywood has come together to wage a war against the Coronavirus with a special video that features , Amitabh Bachchan, , , , , Ayushmann Khurrana, and others.

The CM Of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray tweeted the video along with all the stars on social media. In the video, we get to see Big B talk about coming together to fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic. Post this, Anil Kapoor, , talk about personal hygiene and urge people to stay clean and keep washing their hands. Shilpa even urged people to stay at home and eat healthy to boost their immunity against the COVID-19. Varun, Ranveer, Ayushmann and Arjun too urged fans to stay at home with their families.

Alia Bhatt can be seen talking about people showing symptoms and she urged people with fever, cough to stay away from others and self isolate. Alia requested people who show symptoms to head to a doctor and not to panic as the caregivers will take care of them. Ajay Devgn and urged people to come together to fight against this dreaded virus that still has no cure. Amitabh Bachchan then ended the video by asking the people of India to stay alert and safe and also to come together in this war against Coronavirus.

Check out how Bollywood came out against Coronavirus:

Let us all come together & win this #WarAgainstVirus Thank you @RSPicturez & all the artists for this pic.twitter.com/oqBKZm7TcZ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 20, 2020

A day back, PM Narendra Modi also spoke about Coronavirus in his nation address and asked people for a Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020. Bollywood celebs also urged people to follow PM Modi’s request of the curfew on Sunday and mentioned that they will be joining the same. Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 209 in India.

