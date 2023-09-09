Akshay Kumar Birthday: Here's how Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and other celebs wished him

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has delivered innumerable hits ever since he stepped into the industry. From Hera Pheri and Baby to Airlift and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Khiladi Kumar has never failed to live up to the audience’s expectations. Today, on September 9, as the actor turned 56, his fans are elated and several Bollywood celebrities showered him with love and wishes on social media.

Bollywood showers love on Akshay Kumar as he turns 56

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wished his “dearest Sundi” happy birthday as he shared a story on Instagram stating, “Happy Birthday My Dearest Sundi @akshaykumar - love you tremendously.” Reposting the story, his wife and actress Genelia wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Akshay Kumar.” Furthermore, Akshay Kumar’s Welcome co-star Katrina Kaif also took to Instagram to wish Akki with a story saying, “Happiest birthday to this incredible person.” Actress Disha Patani added to this list of Bollywood celebrities wishing the superstar on his birthday by sharing an Instagram story and saying, “Happy b’day to the fittest man of our crew @Akshay Kumar. Stay the most positive you.” Actor Tiger Shroff also penned down a wish for “one of his biggest inspirations” a very happy birthday on Instagram and showered love on the “OG action hero”. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a story saying, "Happy birthday favorite. Love you tons always." Actor Ajay Devgn also wished the actor by sharing a tweet and captioning it, "Wishing success for all your missions this year brother. Happy birthday!" Furthermore, Suniel Shetty also wished him.

Fans go gaga as Akshay Kumar celebrates his birthday

The superstar’s fans have taken social media by storm as they wished him on his birthday. “The man in million for the every Akky fans. Happy Birthday Sir @akshaykumar,” tweeted a fan while another fan said, “It's not just a birthday; it's a celebration of a legendary career! Cheers to @akshaykumar, who keeps raising the bar in Bollywood!” “Happy Birthday @akshaykumar the king of comedy!” wished another fan.

Akshay’s work front

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Mission Raniganj, the teaser of which was released recently. He will also appear in Housefull 5. The Sooryavanshi actor was last seen in Amit Rai's directorial, OMG 2.

