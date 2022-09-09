Akshay Kumar Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops goofy pic and wishes the actor; Calls him ‘favourite co-star’

The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 55th birthday today, and wishes from his fans started pouring in right from midnight. Twitter is flooded with adorable posts and pictures of Akshay Kumar posted by fans who wished the megastar on his birthday. Apart from fans, fellow actors from Bollywood have also dropped in heartfelt birthday wishes for Akshay Kumar. Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the list of celebs who wished him on social media, and her hilarious post for her ‘most favourite co-star’ Akshay Kumar is unmissable!

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and posted a goofy picture with Akshay Kumar. The black-and-white image shows Kareena sticking her tongue out, and has a hilarious expression, while Akshay Kumar can be seen staring with an intense look. In her caption, Kareena called Akshay Kumar her most favourite co-star, and also shared a hilarious reason behind it. She explained that she gets to pack up early whenever she is shooting with Akshay Kumar, thus making the shoots a lot more fun. “Happy Birthday Akshay...you are and always will be my most favourite co-star ('cause I get to pack up at 3 p.m.) Love you tons...have a fantastic one.”