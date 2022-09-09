Akshay Kumar Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops goofy pic and wishes the actor; Calls him ‘favourite co-star’
Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a hilarious note while wishing Akshay Kumar on his birthday.
The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 55th birthday today, and wishes from his fans started pouring in right from midnight. Twitter is flooded with adorable posts and pictures of Akshay Kumar posted by fans who wished the megastar on his birthday. Apart from fans, fellow actors from Bollywood have also dropped in heartfelt birthday wishes for Akshay Kumar. Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the list of celebs who wished him on social media, and her hilarious post for her ‘most favourite co-star’ Akshay Kumar is unmissable!
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and posted a goofy picture with Akshay Kumar. The black-and-white image shows Kareena sticking her tongue out, and has a hilarious expression, while Akshay Kumar can be seen staring with an intense look. In her caption, Kareena called Akshay Kumar her most favourite co-star, and also shared a hilarious reason behind it. She explained that she gets to pack up early whenever she is shooting with Akshay Kumar, thus making the shoots a lot more fun. “Happy Birthday Akshay...you are and always will be my most favourite co-star ('cause I get to pack up at 3 p.m.) Love you tons...have a fantastic one.”
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have worked in Good Newwz, Ajnabee, Tashan, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, etc.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. She will also make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project.
Akshay Kumar has a lot of projects lined up for the coming months. He will be seen in OMG 2- Oh My God! 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, and Ram Setu, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Besides these, he also has Gorkha lined up, in which he will be seen playing the role of Major General Ian Cardozo. His other projects include Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein, Capsule Gill, and the untitled Hindi remake of Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru.
