Akshay Kumar Birthday: Suniel Shetty wishes Hera-Pheri co-star; Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan post heartfelt notes

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 55th birthday today, and wishes for the actor have been pouring in on social media. Many celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity took to their social media accounts and extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Akshay Kumar. While Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a goofy picture, Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff posted a still from their movie along with a lovely message. Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh have also shared special posts for Akshay Kumar, thus making his birthday extra special.

Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Akshay Kumar in Khakee, Insan, Sooryavanshi, and other movies, took to his Twitter and posted a picture with him. The picture shows them both standing next to each other, looking up at the screen. Sharing the photo, Ajay wished Akshay and wrote, “Happy birthday dear Akki. I hope you are making the most of it. Here’s to many more!” Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri co-star Suniel Shetty posted a video montage of their pictures from their movies together, and wrote, “Hey Rajuuuuu!! Happy Birthday re baba!! @akshaykumar Have a great one.”