Akshay Kumar Birthday: Twinkle Khanna wishes hubby with adorable post: 'Love you more than Marge loves Homer'

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen giving a wonderful performance in OMG 2, celebrates his 56th birthday today, on September 9. In fact, on many occasions, Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna, have prove to be one of the powerful couples of Bollywood. While many celebrities from the film industry wished Kumar, his wife Twinkle Khanna took to socia media to share a cute and heartwarming birthday wish.

Twinkle Khanna wished husband Akshay in a cutesy manner

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a cute and heartfelt birthday wish for actor-husband Akshay Kumar. Khanna shared two photos - one was an animated photo which resembled with the popular cartoon characters Marge and Homer from The Simpsons and the other was a real photograph of the couple. In the caption, Twinkle wrote, "Happy Birthday Mr K! I love you more than Marge loves Homer. (red heart emoji)." Have a look:

Celebrities react

After Twinkle Khanna shared the beautiful post, many Bollywood celebrites reacted in the comment section. Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy happy birthday Akshay (cake and hug emoji)" and Saba Pataudi wrote, "Haaapppy Birthday to Akshay (red heart emoji)."

Fans react

Moreover, fans also took to the comment section to wish Khiladi a happy birthday. While one of them wrote, "Wish you a happy birthday Mr Khiladi! Made for each other keep shine," another one wrote, "Akshay is popularly given the name “Khiladi of Bollywood,” as he has done 8 films with the title Khiladi in it- Khiladi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, International Khiladi, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Khiladi 420, and Khiladi786. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is all set to be seen in his next film titled as Mission Raniganj, the teaser of which he shared on his social media handle. In the caption, Kumar wrote, "In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, tied the knot in the year 2001 after dating for many years. The couple has two kids together, a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.

