Akshay Kumar breaks his silence on why he is not a part of Hera Pheri 3; Find out

Kartik Aaryan is all over in the news after Paresh Rawal confirmed that the actor will be part of the upcoming comedy Hera Pheri 3. Fans are very disappointed with the news and demanding Akshay Kumar back in the film. As per the reports, Kartik will be playing Akshay’s Raju character in the film. Apart from him Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty will be seen. Well, finally in Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Akshay responded on the news and said that he backed out himself.

As Hindustan Times reports, the Ram Setu actor said that Hera Pheri has been a part of him. “Like a lot of people, I have good memories. I too feel bad as well that in so many years, part 3 hasn't been made,” he was quoted saying. He did mention that the film was offered to him but he was not satisfied with the script and that’s why he backed out.