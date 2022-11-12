Akshay Kumar breaks his silence on why he is not a part of Hera Pheri 3; Find out
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Akshay has stepped back from his three franchises - Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana.
Kartik Aaryan is all over in the news after Paresh Rawal confirmed that the actor will be part of the upcoming comedy Hera Pheri 3. Fans are very disappointed with the news and demanding Akshay Kumar back in the film. As per the reports, Kartik will be playing Akshay’s Raju character in the film. Apart from him Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty will be seen. Well, finally in Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Akshay responded on the news and said that he backed out himself.
As Hindustan Times reports, the Ram Setu actor said that Hera Pheri has been a part of him. “Like a lot of people, I have good memories. I too feel bad as well that in so many years, part 3 hasn't been made,” he was quoted saying. He did mention that the film was offered to him but he was not satisfied with the script and that’s why he backed out.
Hera Pheri first was released in 2000 and is directed by Priyadarshan and written by Neeraj Vora. It starred Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri and Gulshan Grover. The first installment plot revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam and a landlord Baburao, in desperate need of money. They chance upon a ransom call via a cross-connection and hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves. The sequel Phir Hera Pheri was released in 2006.
Hera Pheri 3:
The film was earlier announced with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. But due to several reasons, the film was put on a back burner. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Akshay has stepped back from his three franchises - Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana. Paresh Rawal took to Twitter and confirmed Kartik coming on board for the third part after a fan quizzed him, "@SirPareshRawal sir is it true that kartik aryan is doing Hera Pheri 3 ??" To this, he replied, "Yes it’s true."
Upcoming films:
Akshay Kumar will be seen in OMG 2 co-starring Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. He also has Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi.
ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan set to take over Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3 after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?