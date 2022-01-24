Akshay Kumar buys a new luxury apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 7.8 crore: Report

Akshay Kumar has a knack for making the headlines – be it on the personal or professional front. From his film announcements, to shooting updates to family vacations, the Khiladi Kumar is the talk of the town for some reason or the other. And now, the Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara star is grabbing attention once again and this time for purchasing a new apartment. According to a report published in Money Control, Akshay has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai which is worth Rs 7.8 crores.

The reports quoted Zapkey.com and said that the documents of this new apartment state that it is located on the 19th floor of the Joy Legend building in Mumbai’s Khar West. It is an 1878 sq ft apartment and came with four cark parks. Reportedly, the property was registered on January 7 this year. While this piece of news is grabbing attention, an official confirmation from the superstar is still awaited in the matter. To note, Akshay already owns a sea facing duplex in Mumbai’s Juhu area and also owns properties in Goa and Mauritius.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Akshay has some interesting movies in the pipeline. While he is looking forward to the release of Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon on March 18 this year, he will also be seen in his first period drama Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha, OMG 2- Oh My God! 1 and Gorkha which is based on the life of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo from the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army.