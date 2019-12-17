Akshay Kumar called ‘spineless’ by a netizen for silence on Jamia protests; Anurag Kashyap says 'absolutely'
Jamia campus had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and used force, following a violent protest of the Citizenship Amendment Act that was recently passed. The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear petitions filed on behalf of students of Jamia Millia Islamia University over police action against them on Sunday during which many students were injured as police barged into the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge and firing teargas shells. While the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 broke a debate on social media, many B-town celebs such as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Vikrant Massey and others came out in support of the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.
But Akshay Kumar had liked the tweet on a video mocking the attacks on Jamia students. But then later the actor clarified that he liked it by mistake. He tweeted, "Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts." The actor was trolled by many Twitteratis for this tweet.
Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts.
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2019
But one tweet that brought us to a shock was when director Anurag Kashyap agreed to a twitter user who trolled Akshay. The Twitter user wrote, "I have immense respect for Akshay Kumar. It must be extremely difficult to be trained in Martial Arts with a spine missing." The director tweeted, "Absolutely" on the tweet.
Check out Anurag Kashyap's tweet here:
Absolutely https://t.co/cHArbBPV2M
— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019
Does this mean that Anurag Kashyap also agrees with the trollers who are mocking Akki? What does Akshay has to say about this now?
Comments
So don’t watch his films, don’t make them huge hits. Same goes to all the other spineless actors sitting at the TOP rung, Salman, Aamir, SRK. And where the Ranaut sisters now? Usually they will be talking shit about Hrithik every chance they get and now? Twitter is down? These people are just opportunistic, self centered and their aim here is to just squeeze every last rupee which isn’t worth much anyway.
Why just Akshay. Has kangana and her equally mouthy sister said anything on the topic ? Are these not your Indians? Or your india?
A snake will decide who is spineless? Good joke.
Those students broke the law by setting buses on fire, the students should also read the CAB bill, don’t understand why they are protesting, police was doing their job.
It seems u were present there when the spineless cops were doing their " duty""..to confidently put allegations.on students..also read he bill and if you do understand discrimination in it then u r both spineless and brainless
During all his promos of good news, he’s behaving inappropriately creepy with Kareena and she gets uncomfortable and stiffens up and pushes him off and slinks away from him grip. I used to like him but if he’s publicly like this, he must’ve been a nightmare to work with. He should be called out.
Really you sob have you seen their interview. Akshay is always like that loves to have fun and all and tell one person who has said bad things about him. Kareena said they have known each other for 30 years so their friendship is that long so stop saying nonsense and shut the fuck off.
On paper these stars might look powerful, but apart from money, they have nothing. Their profession requires them to create a brand image for themselves. Just look at the Khans. Salman needs BJP to stay out of jail. SRK gets labelled anti-national every time he tries to voice an opinion. Amir does not do anything if it does not have return on investment. Self interest prevails. So much for their star power.
He is an opportunist. He benefited from patriarchal system in B-town in the 90s and institutionalised his predatory behaviour of going after young actresses and enjoyed the "player" tag. Now, after #metoo movement, he is jumping the wagon to champion the cause of women's equality and cashing on that trend. He openly supports BJP government and enjoys all the perks. Why would he give up his privilege?
True
Kesari Canadian spine
Kesari spine
