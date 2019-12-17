Akshay Kumar called ‘spineless’ by a netizen for silence on Jamia protests; Anurag Kashyap says 'absolutely'

Akshay Kumar was trolled by many Twitteratis for liking a video mocking the attacks on Jamia students and director Anurag Kashyap agreed to a Twitter user who trolled Akshay.

Jamia campus had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and used force, following a violent protest of the Citizenship Amendment Act that was recently passed. The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear petitions filed on behalf of students of Jamia Millia Islamia University over police action against them on Sunday during which many students were injured as police barged into the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge and firing teargas shells. While the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 broke a debate on social media, many B-town celebs such as , Swara Bhasker, Vikrant Massey and others came out in support of the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

But had liked the tweet on a video mocking the attacks on Jamia students. But then later the actor clarified that he liked it by mistake. He tweeted, "Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts." The actor was trolled by many Twitteratis for this tweet.

Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts. — (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2019

But one tweet that brought us to a shock was when director Anurag Kashyap agreed to a twitter user who trolled Akshay. The Twitter user wrote, "I have immense respect for Akshay Kumar. It must be extremely difficult to be trained in Martial Arts with a spine missing." The director tweeted, "Absolutely" on the tweet.

Check out Anurag Kashyap's tweet here:

Does this mean that Anurag Kashyap also agrees with the trollers who are mocking Akki? What does Akshay has to say about this now?

