Akshay Kumar calls himself ‘greedy actor’ as he talks about exploring different genres: I get bored easily

As Akshay Kumar is all set to return with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the big screen in Good Newwz, the actor spoke about being greedy as an artist and reinventing himself again and again. Here’s what Akshay had to say.

One of the most versatile and popular actors in Bollywood is . Lovingly known as ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood due to his initial streak of action films, Aksay has explored several other genres over the years. From comedy to action to drama to thrillers, the 52-year-old actor has tried his hand at almost every type of film. Now, as he gears up for the release of another comedy, Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay spoke about reinventing himself again.

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Akshay said that as an actor he is very greedy and wants to keep exploring different genres of films. The Good Newwz star revealed that there was a time when filmmakers were only coming to him with action films. However, Akshay shared that Hera Pheri changed that for him and he went on to do other types of films. Akshay even shared that he learnt that he gets bored very quickly so he needs to try different and new things.

Akshay said, “It's fun to reinvent. I get bored easily; I learnt this early on in my career when I was doing only action films. Filmmakers were not offering me anything different. Fortunately, Hera Pheri turned things around, and since then I am trying to explore different genres. I am a greedy actor. If I am constantly changing my image, it is because I am enjoying it. I am not doing it to set an example.”

Meanwhile, Good Newwz will reunite Kareena with Akshay after almost 10 years. In the film, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are also playing one of the couples like Akshay and Kareena who opt for IVF to have a child. However, a goof up happens and that leaves their lives tied together. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is produced by . The songs of the film are being loved and the trailer received a good response. Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

