Akshay Kumar calls himself a 'greedy kind of workaholic', says many roles left despite 30 yrs in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar's latest outing at the box office is Bachchhan Paandey. In the film, the actor plays a gangster with a totally new avatar. The actor, who has played different kinds of characters over the years, said he is hungry for more. In a recent chat with India Today, Akshay revealed if he would readily accept to play more roles of a villain.

The actor pointed out that despite being in Bollywood for around 30 years, he thinks there are many roles to play. "I like to play anything and everything. It’s been 30 years for me in this industry and there are so many characters that are still pending for me to do. I am dying to play those characters."

Akshay further called himself a 'greedy workaholic'. The actor is known quite well for wrapping up films in record time. "I have a kind of hunger in me for my work. I am a greedy kind of workaholic. I want to play a psycho. I also love to play comedy roles," Akshay pointed out.

Elaborating on his Bachchhan Paandey character, Akshay said, "It was a new thing for me. After a long time I was playing a character like this in Bachchhan Paandey and I was enjoying it. The best part of the character is that he is very scary. But eventually, you’ll fall in love with him. From being a scary man, you’ll start finding him cute. You start forgetting what he has done that is the power of the story. This film is a complete family entertainer."

Bachchhan Paandey is currently running in theatres but has taken a massive box office beating. Click the link below to read the film's box office report.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Bachchhan Paandey crashes on first Monday; May end its worldwide at Rs. 75 cr gross