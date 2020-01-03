Akshay Kumar calls his Laxmmi Bomb’s role ‘most difficult’; Says I'm comfortable in a saree doing tricky stuff

Akshay Kumar will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani. As the star steps into a new year, Akshay revealed Laxmmi Bomb’s role is among the toughest characters of his career.

has had a stellar 2019 and now, with 2020, he is all set to deliver new content for his fans with 4 different genres of films. The Khiladi of Bollywood will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey this year. Among the 4 films, Laxmmi Bomb’s look of Akshay sent the internet into a frenzy. Clad in a red saree, Akshay’s first look from Laxmmi Bomb intrigued fans and became a rage on social media.

Talking about the same, Akshay spoke in an interview with Mid-Day and revealed that Laxmmi Bomb’s role is one of the most difficult ones of his career. The Sooryavanshi star mentioned that he had no problems shooting in a saree and was comfortable with it. However, Akshay shared that the role of being possessed by a transgender ghost was difficult as he had to feel the character and internalise it. Akshay shared that he needed to work on his body language for Laxmmi Bomb’s role.

On his look in Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay said, “I am comfortable in a saree and had no problem shooting in it. I love doing tricky stuff. It is one of the most difficult characters I have played. I had to internalise the character and get the body language right.” The film did run into some issues in the beginning when Raghava Lawrence backed out as the director. However, Akshay mentioned in the interview that Shabina Khan and Raghava sorted their issues out. He praised Raghava’s ability to direct horror-comedy.

Laxmmi Bomb will star Kiara Advani with Akshay and is a remake of a South film Kanchana. The film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and others. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is produced by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. The shooting of the film began a while back and Kiara and Akshay announced the same on social media. Laxmmi Bomb will hit the screens on Eid 2020 and will take on , starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

