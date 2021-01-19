  1. Home
Akshay Kumar calls Team India 'Champions' post win against Australia; Congratulates on 'exemplary performance'

Like all other Indians, Akshay Kumar also is on cloud 9 after India's win against Australia in the final test in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The actor took to social media laud the champions.
27574 reads Mumbai Updated: January 19, 2021 03:28 pm
Akshay Kumar calls Team India 'Champions' post win against Australia; Congratulates on 'exemplary performance'
As India managed to clinch the Border-Gavaskar series by 2-1 against Australia today after defeating them at the homeland in Brisbane, everyone was in a celebratory mood. Rishabh Pant's winning innings today managed to turnaround the match for Team India and now, celebs have been lauding India. Joining them, Akshay Kumar also took to social media to express pride in the Indian squad on social media. The Kesari star shared a tweet for the men in blue and lauded them for working hard to turn around the match. 

Akshay also called them 'champions' in his tweet as he shared the winning image of the boys with the trophy. Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, "Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history...truly Champions." The actor managed to join stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Boman Irani, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and others as he sent good wishes to the Indian squad on their record-breaking win. 

Several others celebrated as India broke the record by defeating Australia in Brisbane after 32 years in the final test match today. Rishabh Pant hit the winning shot for India and many contributed to Team India's victory in the final test match. Even Virat Kohli, Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, and other celebs lauded the Indian squad for the historic win against the Aussies. The team was led by Ajinkya Rahane for the final test match and he praised the team in his match-winning speech. The celebrations are continuing on Twitter as several fans have been sharing memes on India's win. 

Also Read|India DEFEATS Australia: Karan Johar sums up 'mood of the nation' with Kajol's K3G scene & it's all of us RN

