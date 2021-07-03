Akshay Kumar can’t stop gushing about meeting Priyadarshan on Raksha Bandhan sets; Shares a happy BTS pic

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s BTS pic from the sets of Raksha Bandhan speaks volumes about their equation.

has been on a roll off late as the superstar has some interesting movies in the pipeline. And while he has been working on movies like Raksha Bandhan, Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, etc, his fans can’t wait to see him back on the big screen again. Interestingly, Akshay had recently made the headlines after he began the shooting of Aanand L Rai’s much talked about directorial Raksha Bandhan last week. In fact, the Kesari star had even shared a picture with the filmmaker from the first day on the sets.

And now, Akshay has got another reason to grin ear to ear and this time because of ace filmmaker Priyadarshan. Well, the filmmaker had visited the superstar on the sets of Raksha Bandhan. While this meeting was all about endless laughter, Akshay took to social media and shared a happy BTS picture with Priyadarshan and as all praises for the filmmaker. In the pic, Akshay and Priyadarshan were seen sharing a hearty laugh. He captioned the image as, “When a guy with as brilliant a sense of humour as @priyadarshandir comes calling, a hard-work day becomes a laugh-hard day! #HappinessBTS”.

When a guy with as brilliant a sense of humour as @priyadarshandir comes calling, a hard-work day becomes a laugh-hard day! #HappinessBTS pic.twitter.com/lx5TM0RHjo — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2021

Talking about Akshay, Raksha Bandhan marks the superstar’s second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Atrangi Re. Apart from the Hera Pheri star, the family drama will also feature Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Interestingly, she will be sharing the screen space with Akshay for the second time after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

