Akshay Kumar 'can't help but smile' as he kickstarts filming for Khel Khel Mein in London-WATCH

Akshay Kumar is easily one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. Every year on average, he does around four to five films across genres. This time is also no different as he has quickly jumped into another project right after his last release Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Kumar recently took to social media to share a video from the first day of the shoot.

Akshay Kumar starts shooting for Khel Khel Mein

Today, on October 21st, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share a video as he kickstarted the shooting of Khel Khel Mein in London. In the video, the actor can be seen walking in slow motion with earplugs; Pacific's song Moody accompanies the post. Kumar captioned it, "Can’t help but smile when the camera rolls! Day 1 in London for #KhelKhelMein, shooting begins Need your love and best wishes"

Check out his post!

About Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein was announced back in November 2022. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Ammy Virk. The also reportedly stars Fardeen Khan who has been missing from the silver screen for years. Khel Khel Mein is an official remake of the 2016 Italian language comedy film Perfect Strangers.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Kumar was recently seen in the survival thriller Mission Raniganj in which he portrayed the role of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. The film was directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and also starred Parineeti Chopra. Upon release, it met with mostly positive critical response but underperformed at the box office. Kumar has several interesting films in the pipeline like Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Apart from this, he will be also seen in Welcome to the Jungle, Sky Force, Housefull 5, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Soorarai Pottru remake, and the Marathi film Vedaat Maratha Veer Daudale Saat in which he is portraying Shivaji Maharaj.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar shares PIC from his first time in front of camera; fans say ‘Old is gold’