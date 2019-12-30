Akshay Kumar can't stop crooning Dil Na Jaaneya from Good Newwz as he strolls on the beaches of South Africa

Akshay Kumar can't get over his song Dil Na Jaaneya from Good Newwz as he strolls on the beaches of South Africa with a portable speaker in his hand.

Our B-Town actors seem all set to bid farewell to 2019 and embrace the new year with zeal. Many of them have jetted off to exotic destinations for a year ender detox. While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are vacaying in Switzerland, Anil Kapoor and family have escaped to Italy. Virat Kohli, , and Natasha Dalal are chilling in Switzerland and has fled to South Africa.

As the actor is enjoying his lush life on the beaches of South Africa, Khiladi Kumar seems to be in a romantic mood and he can't stop crooning the soothing track Dil Na Jaaneya from his recent release Good Newwz. Akshay is seen walking barefoot on a beach as he carries a speaker in his hand and sings his heart out. Cool and casual, Akki is sporting a black tee and blue shorts. He also dons a camouflage cap as he enjoys the breezy wind touching his face and hair.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has his plate full with four upcoming projects. He will soon be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani, Prithiviraj, Sooryavasnhi with releasing in 2020 and Bell Bottom hitting the cinemas in 2021. 2019 year been an eventful year for Akshay and seeing the number of line ups that Akki has, it seems 2020 too will be nothing less!

