Akshay Kumar can't stop gushing over a cute video of Ravi Dubey's nephew reacting to 'Bala'

Akshay Kumar has recently reacted to Ravi Dubey's nephew's cute video in which the little munchkin is listening to the former's song 'Shaitan Ka Saala' from Housefull 4. Check out his tweet.

is known for experimenting with multiple genres in his movies. Right from comedy, action to romance, he has done it all! Last year, the actor returned with the fourth installment of the comedy-drama Housefull that once again went on to become a huge hit. Moreover, his character in the movie, Bala also became famous after the song 'Shaitan Ka Saala' was being rolled out at that time. Akshay’s dance moves in the amazing number literally stole hearts!

Recently, Jamai Raja fame Ravi Dubey has shared a cute video of his nephew listening to this very popular song from Housefull 4. The best part is when the little munchkin who is clad in a white kurta reacts to the video by shouting 'Bala' at the top of his voice. Now, has responded to this tweet and it seems like he can’t stop gushing over the same as he writes, “He’s got the lyrics bang on. Too cute.”

Check out the tweet below:

He’s got the lyrics bang on Too cute https://t.co/EtAcsxJ1Bu — Akshay Kumar (akshaykumar) July 7, 2020

Talking about Akshay Kumar, he is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi co-starring that has been helmed by Rohit Shetty. The actor will then be seen in Laxmmi Bomb that also features Kiara Advani as the female lead. He will be seen in the historical drama Prithviraj in which he will play the titular role. Akshay will team up with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush for Atrangi Re. As of now, the actor is preparing to shoot for another upcoming movie titled Bell Bottom.

Credits :Twitter

