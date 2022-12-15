Akshay Kumar can't stop praising James Cameron's 'magnificent' Avatar The Way of Water; Here's what he said

Akshay Kumar has reviewed the recently released film, Avatar: The Way of Water, which is a sequel to the 2009 science fiction film Avatar and is helmed by James Cameron. It was the highest-grossing film of all time. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald have reprised their roles from the original movie. New cast members in Avatar include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell.

A few days back, a screening has been organised in Mumbai which was attended by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan , Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Bobby Deol, and Varun Sharma among other celebrities. Now, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor took to his Twitter handle and shared his review of Avatar: The Way of Water . "Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on!," he wrote. In India, the film is slated to hit the theatres on December 16, 2022, in six languages Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Akshay Kumar's last film

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in was in Ram Setu. It also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev. It was theatrically released on 25 October 2022. The action-adventure film was directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Next, the Hera Pheri actor will feature next in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 with Yami Gautam, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff, a Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Radhika Madan, and the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Akshay is also all set to play the role of mining engineer Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, the man who rescued 65 coal miners in 1989 in his yet-to-be-titled film.