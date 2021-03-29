Akshay Kumar celebrates Holi with his daughter: No bigger joy than festivities with those who are part of you

On the occasion of Holi, Akshay Kumar took to social media to give a glimpse of his celebrations with daughter Nitara and it is too cute to miss.

has been quite active on social media and is often seen sharing posts about his upcoming movies and his family moments. While the superstar is known as a true blue family man, he often gives a glimpse of his family time and dishes out major family goals. So, on the occasion of Holi, the Kesari star once again took the social media by a storm as he shared a pic from his Holi celebrations with daughter at his residence.

The Khiladi Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with his little princess. In the pic, the father-daughter duo’s faces were covered with yellow colour and it was evident that they had a gala time playing Holi together. In the caption, Akshay emphasised the happiness of celebrating festivals with loved ones and wrote, “No bigger joy than festivities with those who are a part of you. #HoliHappiness #StaySafe #FamilyFun.” This isn’t all. He had also urged fans to stay safe during the Holi celebration given the COVID 19 pandemic. Akshay wrote, “Do me a favour let’s not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy Holi.”

Take a look at ’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Akshay had recently wrapped the shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Besides, he has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom and Prithviraj.

