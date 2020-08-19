Akshay Kumar celebrates SC ordering CBI investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput: May the truth always prevail

Akshay Kumar is amongst the first few celebrities to commemorate the Supreme Court's verdict ordering a CBI investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Check out the 52-year-old actor's tweet below.

The nation rejoiced as the Supreme Court gave their verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Patna to Mumbai. SC ordered CBI investigation while stating that the FIR registered at Patna was correct. Moreover, the state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge SC's order. "There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation," Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had tweeted post SC pronouncing the verdict.

While SSR's family, close friends and fans rejoiced, there were many celebrities who have come forward on social media to commemorate SC's verdict including who took to his Twitter page to show his solidarity. "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail. #Prayers," Akshay tweeted a while back. This is the first time that AK has tweeted regarding SSR's case while the tweet has already garnered 65k+ likes and a mixed reaction from Twitterati in the comments section.

Check out 's tweet below:

SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020

What do you have to say about Supreme Court ordering a CBI investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput's case? Agree or disagree? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon tweeted, "Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now! #CBIForSSR"

