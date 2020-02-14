Akshay Kumar celebrates Valentine’s Day by sharing a heartwarming note for Pulwama martyrs; Check it out

Akshay Kumar will be seen in films such as Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, Laxmmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re among others.

As we all celebrate Valentine’s Day today, the festival of love, Amitabh Bachchan and had a rather interesting way to wish everyone on the day as they right in the morning, penned a note in remembrance of the martyrs of Pulwama attack, who laid down their lives for the country. After Big B penned a note for the jawaans, we had Mission Mangal actor , who too, took to Twitter to remember the jawaans. Akshay Kumar, who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter and shared a photograph which had the martrys of the Pulwama attack, and alongside the note, Akshay wrote, “On the day of love, remembering those who showed greater love for their country...our #BharatKeVeer. Your sacrifice will always be remembered. My salute to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack We did not forget, we did not forgive.”

By way of his post, Akshay shared a photograph of the memorial built and added that their sacrifice will always be remembered as he fondly remembered the ones who laid down their lives for the country. Talking about Mr. Bachchan, the legendary actor tweet was in response to a fan page, who had put up photos of the Bachchans including Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan spending time with the families of the martyrs of Pulwama attack. “On this day we remember them that sacrificed their lives so we could live .." read his post.

For all those who don’t know, in 2019, on the same day, a 20-year-old suicide bomber crashed a vehicle with explosives into a CRPF convoy and the attack led to the killing of 40 soldiers. On the work front, Akshay Kumar has had a good start to the year as his film- Good Newwz raked in the moolah at the box office, and next, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite , Laxmmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re among others. As for Amitabh Bachchan, he will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, Jhund, Chehreand Brahmastra and others.

On the day of love, remembering those who showed a greater love for their country...our #BharatKeVeer. Your sacrifice will always be remembered. My salute to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack We did not forget, we did not forgive. pic.twitter.com/yugSePewV5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2020

On this day we remember them that sacrificed their lives so we could live .. https://t.co/7tOOtd9yig — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2020

