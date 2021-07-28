Akshay Kumar clarifies blunder of giving wrong poem credit to Ajay Devgn; Here’s how the real poet reacted
On the auspicious occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn, took to his Twitter space to pay a heartfelt tribute to Indian soldiers by narrating a heart-warming poem penned by Manoj Muntashir. As soon as the video caught the attention of Khiladi star Akshay Kumar, he quickly resorted to social media to explain that the beautiful piece literally left him in tears. However, Akshay Kumar was under the impression that Ajay Devgn had also written the poem along with its narration.
“Sipahi! I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn , I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar?”, tweeted Akshay. Soon after the mistake was identified by the Khiladi actor and without wasting any time, he took to the micro-blogging site to rectify his error. Akshay Kumar said, “Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn”.
Take a look:
I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn, I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar? pic.twitter.com/KofhbNizV7
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 27, 2021
The real poet of the poem titled Sipahi wasn’t angry at Akshay for making the silly blunder. Instead, Manoj Muntashir felt proud that his creative piece was lauded by one of the talented actors of the entertainment industry. Reacting to the same, Munstashir articulated, “Whatever little talent I have will always remain grateful to you @akshaykumar sir, for letting me write for you time and again. I am glad #Sipahi is narrated so well by @ajaydevgn sir and is touching millions of hearts already. More power to our soldiers”
Whatever little talent I have will always remain grateful to you @akshaykumar sir, for letting me write for you time and again. I am glad #Sipahi is narrated so well by @ajaydevgn sir and is touching millions of hearts already. More power to our soldiers. https://t.co/W35i99xykd
— Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) July 27, 2021
Even Ajay Devgn responded to Akshay’s tweet and thanked his fellow colleague for appreciating his ‘poetic side’. Ajay said, “Thank you Akki @akshaykumar for the nicest words on my ‘poetic’ side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague. I also need to thank @manojmuntashir for the poetry —Sipahi”.
Thank you Akki @akshaykumar for the nicest words on my ‘poetic’ side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague.
I also need to thank @manojmuntashir for the poetry —Sipahihttps://t.co/jrayiA7J66
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 27, 2021
In terms of work, Akshay Kumar has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. This includes Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and Neeraj Vora’s Hera Pheri 3. Talking about Ajay, he will next feature in the biographical war film, Bhuj: The Pride of India.
ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: Before Akshay Kumar's comedy, Priyadarshan to direct a cop thriller from October