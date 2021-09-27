Akshay Kumar to clash with Prabhas on 2022 Independence Day weekend with Raksha Bandhan vs Adipurush

Bollywood has been on a film announcing spree for a few days now. All the major movies that fans are eagerly waiting for now have an official theatrical release date. This huge list has two big movies namely Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Prabhas’ Pan-India film Adipurush. As much as fans are excited about both these films, there is one thing that might appear to be a problem for both the films and that is the release date. Both Adipurush and Raksha Bandhan are releasing on August 11 2022 which means that there is going to be a big clash between Akshay and Prabhas.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share this news. In his tweet, he wrote, “THE BIGGG CLASH... PRABHAS VERSUS ... #RakshaBandhan [#AkshayKumar] versus #Adipurush [#Prabhas] #IndependenceDay weekend 2022.” It was only recently that Maharashtra decided to open theatres in the state and ever since filmmakers are eyeing good dates for their films. Since August 11 is Independence Day weekend, both Adipurush and Raksha Bandhan filmmakers intend to get the most out of it.

Take a look:

Well, this is not the first time that these two stars are set to clash at the box office. In 2019, as well Akshay Kumar and Prabhas were about to clash at the box office with Saaho and Mission Mangal at the Independence Day weekend. But, that year this clash was averted as the makers of Saaho shifted the release date. Let’s wait and watch what will happen next.

