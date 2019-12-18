Akshay Kumar on clashing with Salman Khan & Aamir Khan in 2020: Thank God there are 5000 plus screens

Akshay Kumar is currently promoting his film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Amidst this, Akshay opened up about clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Eid and Christmas 2020.

If there is one star in Bollywood who has managed to give back to back hits in 2019 and already has 4 projects in hand for 2020, it is . The star of upcoming film Good Newwz is neck deep in work till 2021. Akshay has been working day in and out and this year has had 4 releases. Now, as the actor gears up for clashing with ’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and ’s Laal Singh Chaddha in 2020, he spoke about what he thinks about Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey releasing with 2 Khan’s films.

In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Akshay shared that clashes are bound to happen at the box office with the number of movies being made. The Good Newwz star mentioned the number of weeks in a year are just 52 but also cited the fact that there are enough screens in the country for each of the two films releasing on the same day. Akshay highlighted that the number of screens in the country allow for two films to come out on the same day and also do well at the box office.

(Also Read: Salman Khan on Radhe’s clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb on Eid: Audience decides which film to spend on)

Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb will release on Eid 2020 with Salman’s Radhe and his Bachchan Pandey hits the screen on Christmas with Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Akshay said, “There are just 52 weeks in a year but thank God, we also have 5000-plus screens, which ensure enough space for two films releasing together and doing well.”

Currently promoting Good Newwz, Akshay mentioned that he is extremely happy to be working with Kareena Kapoor Khan again after 10 years. He mentioned that he feels very protective of her since he has worked together with her sister Karisma Kapoor. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani too as another couple and the trailer of Good Newwz showcased Akshay and Kareena taking on the two after a goof up at an IVF clinic. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by . It is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More