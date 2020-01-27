Akshay Kumar clears air about Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom clash; Reveals new release date for the latter

After Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar announces a new release date for Bell Bottom.

With several interesting projects in the pipeline, is certainly on the roll these days. Undoubtedly, his fans are over the moon about his choice of projects. Interestingly, there have been reports that two of his projects – Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom - will be witnessing a box office clash next year. However, Akshay has finally addressed the rumours and cleared the air about the same saying the two movies are not clashing. In fact, he even announced a new release date for Bell Bottom.

To note, hours after Akshay confirmed that Bachchan Pandey will be hitting the theatres on January 22, 2021, there were speculations that it will be clashing with the superstar’s another project Bell Bottom. Putting the speculations to end, the Mission Mangal star revealed that Bell Bottom has been pushed to April 2, 2021. Sharing the poster of the movie on social media, Akshay wrote, “I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January 2021 is not that day #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 20211!”

Interestingly, Akshay has pushed the release of Bachchan Pandey to avoid a clash with starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. As of now, the Kesari star is busy with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi opposite . The movie is slated to release on March 27, 2020. Besides, he will also be seen in Raghava Lawrence directorial Laxmmi Bomb and Yash Raj Films production Prithviraj along with debutant Manushi Chillar.

Credits :Instagram

Read More