Akshay Kumar clears the air about new cast for his song Filhall Part 2; Calls it a fake news

made us swoon on his charm when he made his debut in the music video with BPraak’s song Filhall opposite Nupur as Sanon last year. The song, which was a tale of selfless love, turned out to be a chartbuster and had garnered rave reviews from the audience along with 700 million views of YouTube. Given the stupendous success of the song, Akshay had announced the sequel of Filhall leaving the fans excited. Although Filhall Part 2 is yet to be released, the song recently made the headlines for another reason as it had fallen prey to fake news.

According to media reports, there has been a buzz that the makers of Filhall have been looking for a new cast for the sequel. However, Akshay has now busted the news and clarified that the team isn’t roping a new cast for Filhall Part 2. Releasing an official statement, the Mission Mangal star said, “It has been brought to our notice that some impostors have made fake news for casting of the song Filhall part 2. We, the team of Filhall, would like to clarify that neither we nor our production house/banner have authorised or engaged any individual, agency, partnership firm or company to cast for the sequel of our song Filhall. In fact, we are not looking at casting anybody new for the sequel of Filhall and we assure you that the story of Filhall continues and will be portrayed by the original cast and the same team of the original Filhall. We would request all our fans and viewers to disregard any such fake casting call.”

He further emphasises that while the team is excited to bring Filhall Part 2, they are currently concerned about the crisis that the country is going through these days. “Seeing the love and the phenomenal response for the first part of Filhall, we, as a team, were very excited to bring to you Filhall part 2 as soon as possible. However, while we fight through these times and respect the laws in place, we will soon be back with Filhall part 2,” he added.

Take a look at Akshay’s reaction to fake news about Filhall Part 2:

