Akshay Kumar to collaborate again with Yash Raj Films for Dhoom 4? Find Out

While speculation was going around last year that Akshay Kumar might be in talks with Aditya Chopra for Dhoom 4, a source had revealed that the report is false.

Yash Raj Films' Dhoom which was released on 27 August 2004 starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen became a huge blockbuster. The film was then followed by two more installments Dhoom 2 which released on 24 November 2006 starring , Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, Uday and Bipasha Basu and Dhoom 3 which released on 20 December 2013 starring , , Abhishek and Uday. Ever since Dhoom 3 has been released, people are waiting for the makers to announce about Dhoom 4.

While speculation was going around last year that might be in talks with Aditya Chopra for Dhoom 4, Pinkvilla had learned from the production house that the report is false. A source revealed, "The article “Dhoom to get Khiladi’s touch?” printed in today’s Mid-day is absolutely incorrect and baseless. Dhoom is an extremely important franchise for us but currently, we do not have an idea or script for Dhoom 4. " And today, Dhoom 4 has been trending on social media as a trade analyst tweeted, "A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let's wait for official announcement soon."

Fans have already gone gaga on hearing this news and are tweeting about Akshay being in Dhoom 4. However, no official confirmation from Yash Raj Films nor has been made yet. Meanwhile, Akshay is already doing a film with Yash Raj Films that is titled, Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar. Prithviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It is about the life of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan and stars Akshay as Prithviraj Chauhan, and Manushi Chhillar plays his wife Samyukta. The film was officially announced on 9 September 2019. The movie will hit the theaters on 13th November 2020.

