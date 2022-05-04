Akshay Kumar completes 30 years in Bollywood; YRF celebrates his milestone with a special Prithviraj poster

Akshay Kumar is one of the finest actors we have in our Bollywood industry. He is one such actor who does more than 2 films a year. Well, one of his much-awaited next releases is YRF’s Prithviraj. This film is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Akshay recently completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry and YRF celebrated the actor’s special milestone by creating a new Prithviraj poster.