Akshay Kumar condemns Maldives Minister's remarks against India; asks, 'Why should we tolerate hate?'

Akshay Kumar reacted to the derogatory comments against India made by the leading public figure ofÂ the island nation of Maldives.Â The uncomfortable commentÂ went viral on social media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Lakshadweep Islands. Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Sunday, January 7, Akshay shared screenshots of some of theÂ comments made against India.

Akshay Kumar calls out Maldivian dignitaries for unsavory comments against India

On Sunday, January 7, Akshay Kumar took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and reacted to the hate comments that were made against India.

He penned, "Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists."

The actor further added, "We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism."

Take a look:Â

For the uninitiated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Lakshadweep in the first week of January to inaugurate the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection and lay the foundation stone for the renovation of primary healthcare facility and five model Anganwadi centres. After his visit, a social media post by a Maldives minister sparked controversy.

Maldives Minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majid claimed that India is diverting attention from Maldives by promoting Lakshadweep as another tourist spot. Majid commented that India faces significant challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism.Â

Not only Akshay Kumar but other actors like Salman Khan, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and others have also come forward to promote Island tourism in India. Social media platforms, especially X, are abuzz with the hashtag 'ExploreIndianIslands' as netizens express their outrage and urge everyone to plan their vacations to Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Akshay Kumar's work frontÂ

On the professional front, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru, which is all set to hit theatres on February 16.Â He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Recently,Â the makers of the upcoming film shared a new glimpse featuring the duo of Akshay KumarÂ andÂ Tiger ShroffÂ on their social media platforms. The visual showcased Akshay and Tiger on a jet ski, cruising through the waters. They wore khaki attire and chic sunglasses and sported wide smiles.Â

The cast of the film also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran and it will hit the theatres in April 2024, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid.

