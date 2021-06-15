Akshay Kumar CONFIRMS Bell Bottom's theatrical release on July 27, 2021

Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and others is all set to release in theatres amid rumours of heading for OTT release. The superstar announced the release date with a post.

In a post on social media, finally announced the release of Bell Bottom in theatres on July 27, 2021. The film has been in the news recently amid rumours of it heading for a direct OTT release. However, putting an end to all such speculations, Akshay has announced that his film will be releasing worldwide in theatres next month. Amid the recent unlock phase after the second wave of COVID 19, several restrictions in many states have been lifted.

Sharing the post, Akshay wrote, " I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July." The post that Akshay shared featured him in his spy avatar from Bell Bottom walking past dates starting from July 23. As soon as he walked past July 27, the announcement was unveiled about the release of the film in theatres next month.

Take a look:

As soon as Akshay announced the theatrical release of the film, fans were left excited to see the actor back on the big screen. His last film, Laxmii with Kiara Advani, was released on an OTT platform. Bell Bottom was one of the first films to head for an international shooting schedule in 2020 right after the COVID 19 travel restrictions were lifted in India. Now, it will become one of the first films to be released in theatres after the second wave of COVID 19.

The film stars Akshay, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, in important roles and happens to be a spy thriller. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

Credits :Akshay Kumar Instagram

