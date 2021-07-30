Akshay Kumar confirms theatrical release of Bell Bottom on THIS date

is one of the actors in Bollywood who leaves no chance to surprise the audience. While his impressive line up of films had already left the fans excited, the superstar took the social media with a storm today after he made a major announcement for Ranjit Tiwari directorial Bell Bottom. Akshay has revealed that the spy thriller will be releasing on next month on August 19. He made the announcement along with a teaser poster featuring the cast of the movie.

This isn’t all. Akshay also revealed that Bell Bottom will be entertaining the audience in theatres. Yes! You read it right. The Ranjit Tiwari directorial will be witnessing a theatrical release next month. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor captioned the teaser poster as, “Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021 Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom!” To note, the movie was earlier scheduled for release on July 27 this year. However, while the theatres were yet to open across the nation given the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had postponed the release.

Interestingly it was one of the first films to head for an international shooting schedule in 2020 right after the COVID 19 travel restrictions were lifted in India. To note, apart from Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom will also star Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, in important roles. The movie, which is said to be inspired by true events, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

