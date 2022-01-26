Akshay Kumar congratulates Padma awardees, pens special message for Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi

The Government of India revealed the recipients of the coveted Padma Awards on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, Tuesday. Padma Awards, the country's highest civilian honours, are divided into three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Olympians Pramod Bhagat and Vandana Kataria, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, musician Sonu Nigam and veteran actor Victor Banerjee are among those who will be honoured with the coveted Padma Shri Award. Akshay Kumar, extremely proud of India and awardees took to his Twitter to write a congratulatory message. Moreover, he gave a special mention to Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is directing his upcoming project Prithviraj.

As Akshay’s chest swelled with pride, he penned down a sweet message on his Twitter. He wrote, "Heartwarming to see some great names in the #PadmaAwards list. Amazing achievers from Science, Armed Forces, Sports, Industry, Art… And of course my director friend Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Super proud." Akshay Kumar has always been on the forefront when it comes to praising India and its achievements and this time was no exception. However, his special mention for his ‘director friend’ absolutely touched our hearts.

Check Akshay's Tweet:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has a number of intriguing projects in the works. While he awaits the release of Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon on March 18 this year, he will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan, Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha, OMG 2- Oh My God! 2, Selfiee and Gorkha, which is based on the life of war hero Major General Ian Card. Of course, we will also catch him in Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar.

