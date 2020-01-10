Akshay Kumar congratulates Salman Khan and makers of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; Suggests a sequel name as well

Salman Khan announced his next on social media and it is titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Read on to know what Akshay Kumar has to say on the same.

took the internet by storm a couple of hours back, when he announced his next on social media. Much to fans' pleasant surprise, Bhai's next is titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and it will release during Eid in 2021. The same will be helmed by Farhad Samji. As per his tweet, the story is by Sajid Nadiadwala who is also producing the movie. The actor wrote," Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial."

Many netizens and fans have been taking to social media to share their views on the quirky name of the movie. And now, has also reacted to the latest news. He congratulated the actor and filmmakers and even suggested the name of their movie's sequel. Taking a fun route, he wrote," Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas." Fans are now waiting for Salman's reply on Akshay's tweet.

Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas — (@akshaykumar) January 10, 2020

For the unversed, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing this year on Eid. The action film is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Sohail Khan under the banner of Reel Life Productions Private Limited. Khan's last movie Dabangg 3 collected a whopping more than Ts 100 crore at the box office. Radhe is clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

