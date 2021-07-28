Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 1 crore for school development in Kashmir, BSF shares PICS

is well known for his social contribution besides his acting career. Be it natural calamities or development, the Gabbar is Back actor has always been on the forefront. Now, Akshay has come up and donated Rs 1 crore for school development in Kashmir. also attended the foundation stone laying ceremony through a video conference.

Back on July 17, Akshay had spent an entire day with Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu and Kashmir and later took to Twitter to share pictures. The 53-year-old actor, Akshay shared his experience, “Spent a memorable day with the @bsf_india bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes My heart is filled with nothing but respect.” During his visit, Akshay had spotted a school in a dilapidated condition, and expressed his wish to contribute ₹1 crore for rebuilding it.

Now today, the BSF took to Twitter to share the news and drop some pictures from the virtual conference. The education block has been named after Kumar’s father, late Hari Om Bhatia. BSF tweeted, “DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana along with Sh @akshaykumar Padma Shri laid foundation stone of Hari Om Bhatia Education Block at Govt Middle School Niru, Kashmir in presence of Smt Anu Asthana, President BWWA & Sh Surendra Panwar, SDG Western Command BSF through weblink today.”

Take a look:

Today at Govt Middle School, Niru, Distt. Bandipur (J&K) Sh Rakesh Asthana , IPS, DG BSF, Padma Shri

Sh Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Cine Star & Mrs Anu Asthana, President BWWA virtually laid the foundation stone of SHRI HARI OM BHATIA EDUCATION BLOCK . pic.twitter.com/Yp1QwKJ0fW — BSF Kashmir (@BSF_Kashmir) July 27, 2021