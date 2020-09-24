  1. Home
Akshay Kumar counts his blessings as he visits a Gurudwara in UK: I feel a sense of calm I haven’t in months

Akshay Kumar, who has been shooting for Bell Bottom in UK, shares a pic of himself spending some time at the gurudwara there.
Akshay Kumar counts his blessings as he visits a Gurudwara in UKAkshay Kumar counts his blessings as he visits a Gurudwara in UK: I feel a sense of calm I haven’t in months
Akshay Kumar is a man of discipline and he makes sure to maintain a healthy lifestyle. In fact, he doesn’t miss out a chance to take out time for himself despite having a hectic schedule. As of now, the superstar is shooting for this upcoming movie Bell Bottom in the United Kingdom along with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutt and Huma Qureshi. The team had recently begun shooting for the movie post a hiatus of over five months and needless to say, the stars are happy to be back on the sets.

Interestingly, amid his shooting, the Housefull actor took some time off and visited a gurudwara in the UK. Akshay even shared a picture of himself, sitting in the Gurudwara and spending some time with himself at the holy place. Talking about the same, the actor stated that he found immense peace there which he was seeking for since months now. “Had a rather blessed morning...spent ten minutes in this Gurudwara today and counted my blessings. I feel a sense of calm I haven’t in months. #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #IkOnkar,” Akshay wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s pic from a gurudwara in the UK:

Talking about the work front, Akshay has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actor will be next seen in seen Raghava Lawrence directorial Laxmmi Bomb which was will be releasing on OTT platforms. Besides, apart from Bell Bottom, he will soon begin working on his first period drama Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar. The movie is being bankrolled by YRF and it is reported that Akshay will begin shooting for the project in October.

