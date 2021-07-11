Akshay Kumar credits ‘maa ke haath ka halwa’ for his jaw-dropping transformation in Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar shed his lean image and gained around 5 kilos for Anand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan.

is one such actor who never fails to impress his fans. He always decides to walk that extra mile for making the movie-watching experience of his fans unforgettable. He is unstoppable, and even a deadly pandemic could not slow him down. He was the first actor to resume shooting after the first lockdown was lifted and maybe the only actor who is working on back-to-back films to make sure his fans have a non-stop dose of entertainment. Well, if his movie announcements were not enough to make you surprised, then here is Khiladi Kumar’s major transformation for his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan, which will surely make your jaws drop.

We have always known that Akshay has maintained strong standards of fitness throughout his career. From performing his own stunts in movies to keeping all his fans motivated to stay fit through his rigorous workout regime, this man is not ageing at all. The fitness regime that he follows at his age is surely something that most of us cannot follow even at a young age. Let us tell you that it is not easy to maintain those abs and six-packs unless you have a proper diet. This diet obviously does not include mouth-watering delicacies. But, the Khiladi Kumar recently found himself in a lucky spot where he let himself go and feast to his heart’s content.

Actually, plays a character from Delhi in Aanand L. Rai’s Raksha Bandhan and had to bulk up for the film. First, have a look at his amazing transformation.

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar had to lose around six kilos to look leaner as a cop in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. But now, he has to gain whatever kilos he has lost and, in fact, a bit more to suit his role. However, the actor is not at all complaining. “I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing!” Akshay gushes.

Well, we absolutely agree with Akshay and feel that nothing can be better than maa ke hath ka khaana! What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna: Net worth to balancing work; Here’s why they are the power couple of Bollywood

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×