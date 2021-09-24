Akshay Kumar to Deepika Padukone: Celebs who spilled the beans about secret relationships of friends

Bollywood is a place where there are no permanent friends or enemies. While the relationship equations change frequently in the industry, it is quite difficult to keep things a secret especially celebrity affairs. These affairs usually start with rumours regarding a couple’s frequent outings together and get hyped with a mushy post and eventually the couple making it official. Although celebs prefer to keep their love lives under the wraps, this doesn’t usually happen in the glamour world.

In fact, while the celebs are aware of these new affairs in the B-town, there have been instances wherein they went on spill beans about these couples, slip of tongue you know. So today, we bring you some of the instances wherein a celeb ended up bringing the cat out of the bag and confirmed a couple’s relationship to the world. However, they might have regret it for a while later.

on Kiara Advani and ’s relationship

Kiara and Sidharth are said to be dating each other for a while. However, neither of them has made their relationship official. While their love affair continues to keep the fans intrigued, had made the headlines when he almost confirmed Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship. This happened during Laxmii promotions when Akshay referred to Kiara as, “Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai'' (She is a girl with principles).”

on Sidharth Malhotra and

Sidharth and Alia was one of the most loved jodi post their debut in 2012 and it was refreshing to watch their chemistry once again in the 2016 release Kapoor & Sons. While the gossipmills were abuzz about their love affair and later breakup, Sid and Alia never said anything about it. However, during an interview with Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi did confirm their relationship when she was quizzed about the break up of 2018 and she named Sidharth and Alia.

Jacqueline Fernandez confirmed Virat Kohli and ’s wedding

Virat and Anushka dated each other for a long time before tying the knot. For years there were speculations about the couple’s wedding. And while it was a hush-hush affair, Jacqueline Fernandez had confirmed the wedding before Virushka could announce it. This happened after the paps had asked her about how she would like to congratulate Virushka on their wedding. To this, Jacqueline said that she is excited about the “amazing news” only to realize that the wedding was yet to be announced.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on Vicky Kaushal and

Vicky and Katrina have been the new couple in the town and their relationship rumours have got the tongues wagging for a while now. While the rumoured couple has been keeping their relationship under the wraps, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had spilled the beans in one of his interviews and stated, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true.” He continued, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it.”

on and Alia Bhatt

Deepika has been a reserved person when it comes to her love life. However, the actress made the heads turn when she spilled beans about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding being on the cards. This happened during her candid conversation with Vijay Deverakonda and revealed that Alia is getting married. It will be interesting to see when the Kapoors and Bhatts will make an official announcement about the same.