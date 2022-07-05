Akshay Kumar denies joining politics; Says 'I am very happy making films'

Akshay Kumar is a name that doesn’t need an introduction. He is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and has an interesting line-up of films ahead. The actor has been ruling the industry for several decades now and he has delivered several blockbuster movies. The Sooryavanshi actor, who was recently seen in Samrat Prithviraj alongside Manushi Chhillar is currently gearing up for his next film Raksha Bandhan, which is directed by Aanand L Rai and is slated to hit theatres on 11 August 2022.

Recently, the actor was in London for the book launch of Hindujas and Bollywood, where he spoke at the Institue of Directors at Pall Mall. Akshay was asked if he wishes to join politics, to which, he denied it and said: “I am very happy making films… As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan,” reported PTI.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will star next in the action-adventure film, Ram Setu which will feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 October 2022. He also has the comedy-drama film, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Akshay also has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and the yet-to-titled Soorarai Pottru remake.

