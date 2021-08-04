Akshay Kumar did the sweetest thing for Bell Bottom co star Vaani Kapoor; Find out what

was in the headlines yesterday as the trailer of his much-awaited film Bell Bottom was released. Fans have loved the trailer, and now they cannot keep calm till the release of the movie. Well, amidst all this, Akshay’s gesture for co-star Vaani Kapoor has grabbed all eyeballs. Khiladi Kumar met Vaani’s father and created a happy moment for him. Indeed, the happiness and excitement to meet his favourite actor was evident on his face.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vaani Kapoor posted a picture of Akshay Kumar hugging Vaani’s father who was seated on a chair. The actor was all smiles as he got a chance to make one of his fans feel special. Vaani posted this wonderful picture and captioned it, “Moments like these make memories for life..his heart is full #papa’sfanmoment. @akshaykumar sir you're a true gem.” Well, this gesture of Akshay indeed makes him a gem of a person. The moment Vaani posted this picture it was showered by love from all the fans.

Take a look:

Not only fans, but even many actors from the industry also took to the comments section to praise Akshay Kumar and his gesture. Bhumi Pednekar posted a heart emoji, Anushka Ranjan commented, “this is adorable”.

Talking about the film, Bell Bottom will become the first major film to release on the big screens during the pandemic. Recently the makers announced that the film would be released in 3D as well. How excited are you to watch Khiladi Kumar back in action again?

