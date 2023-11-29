Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, Jackie Shroff share hearty moments at Twinkle Khanna's book launch; WATCH

This Wednesday, the vibrant world of literature welcomed Twinkle Khanna's newest masterpiece, Welcome to Paradise. The book launch was graced by the presence of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, and Jackie Shroff. In the captivating snapshots captured by the paparazzi, the trio can be seen sharing delightful moments, adding an extra layer of charm to the event.

Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, and Jackie Shroff grace Twinkle Khanna's book launch event

During Twinkle Khanna's book launch extravaganza, the charismatic Akshay Kumar stole the spotlight in a sleek black striped shirt paired with stylish black pants. Adding to the chic factor, Dimple Kapadia twinned with her son-in-law in an elegant black outfit. The familial bond was on full display as they exchanged warm hugs and caught up with each other, sharing laughs and creating memorable moments. Not just limited to their own circle, the trio, including Jackie Shroff, engaged in lively conversations, striking poses together, and leaving an indelible mark on the event.

In addition to the trio, the star-studded book launch drew a host of Bollywood luminaries, including Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, and several other glittering names from the industry. The event became a glamorous affair with the presence of these renowned B-town celebrities.

About Welcome to Paradise

Last month, Twinkle Khanna excitedly revealed her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, on Instagram. Sharing the cover, she described it as a collection of stories delving into the intricacies of heartbreak, relationships, and deception.

As per the Amazon synopsis, Welcome to Paradise unfolds poignant narratives, from Huma's divided family between Cemetery and Crematorium, to Madhura Desai's audacious appeal to the chief justice. The book also delves into Nusrat's struggle with loss and Amita's concealed secrets.

Before venturing into writing, Twinkle explored acting and later authored books like Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

