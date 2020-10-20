Akshay Kumar ditches the traffic and opts to take a shortcut via a ferry boat ride to save time; See PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar is known to be an actor who loves to be punctual. Today, the Laxmmi Bomb star was snapped at the Versova jetty as he opted to take a shortcut to save himself from the city traffic.

Actor is one of the first stars of Bollywood who resumed work amid the ongoing pandemic. The actor first shot a public service announcement and then went to shoot in the UK for Bell Bottom. It seems that the actor is on a roll after the COVID 19 induced break and even the Mumbai traffic won't come in the way of Akshay's work. Speaking of this, on Tuesday, Akshay was snapped at a jetty in Mumbai after he took a short cut like Mumbaikars to avoid traffic.

Today, he was seen taking a ferry boat ride from Madh Island jetty and ditching his own car for the shortcut. While he was on the ferry boat, paparazzi caught the Laxmmi Bomb actor in the frame. In the photos, Akshay is seen clad in a black 'Scarface' hoodie with matching jeans and sneakers. With it, he is seen sporting a mask and a cap. The actor got down from the boat and sat on the backseat of a motorcycle that dropped him off at his car.

Akshay took the shortcut to save himself from the traffic in the city and while doing so, he took all COVID 19 precautions as well. He was seen sporting a mask and maintaining social distance.

Take a look at the photo of :

Meanwhile, the actor has recently kicked off promotions of his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. In the film, the actor will be seen with Kiara Advani. The first song, Burj Khalifa released just a few days ago and already is a chartbuster. The film is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and is a horror-comedy in which Akshay's character is possessed by a transgender ghost. The film is slated to release on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlusHotstar.

Also Read|Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani embrace trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi as they promote Laxmmi Bomb

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×