Akshay Kumar does not work for money claims director Ahmed Khan: 'Success and failure doesn’t affect him'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is regarded as one of the finest and most punctual actors in the industry. He has delivered numerous hits and continues to contribute significantly to Bollywood. In a recent interview, choreographer and film producer Ahmed Khan discussed Akshay Kumar’s reaction to his failures. Khan emphasized that Akshay doesn't work for money but out of respect for it.

Ahmed Khan shares Akshay Kumar's thoughts on work

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, choreographer-film producer Ahmed Khan said that Akshay Kumar's work isn't driven by financial necessity, as he doesn't require it.

He said, “Look at Akshay’s work. Do you think that man, does he work because he is in need of money? Do you think he needs money that’s why he is working? What’s the need for Akshay to work? But he says Ahmed, ‘Kaam kaam hota hai. Every time you get an opportunity, treat it like your last job. Give it all.’ Why does Akshay Kumar needs to do all this?”

Akshay Kumar isn't affected by film's failure reveals Ahmed Khan

The film producer also addressed Akshay Kumar's approach to the failures of his films and why he chose not to discuss them openly. According to him, Kumar focuses solely on whether he gave his best effort to the project.

Advertisement

He emphasized that Kumar's priority lies in giving his all to the film, without dwelling on the outcome. Khan noted that Kumar prefers to keep any necessary adjustments or changes behind closed doors, rather than sharing them publicly.

Ahmed Khan also commented on the actor's punctuality, highlighting his exceptional time management skills. He described a scenario where, if they had a call time at 7 am, by 6:30 am, he would receive a call informing him that Akshay Kumar's car had arrived and the actor was already in the van, getting ready.

The producer mentioned that the Mission Raniganj actor would inquire if he should step out, considering it was just 5 minutes to 7. Khan further emphasized Kumar's promptness by explaining that as soon as he confirmed the readiness of the camera, Kumar would be on set, stating, "I'm ready, it's 7 o'clock."

Ahmed added, "Success and failure doesn’t affects him when he has reached before you and you have failed to come late, not that you have come late, you have come after him. He never even gets mad at you or makes you feel that you made him wait."

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. He will next be seen in Sarfira which has been creating a lot of buzz after the release of the trailer and song Maar Udi.

Besides this, he also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn which was scheduled to release on Independence Day but has been postponed to Diwali 2024.

ALSO READ: Sarfira song Maar Udi OUT: Akshay Kumar fights against all odds as he chases his dream in powerful track