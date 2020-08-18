Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Assam Flood Relief; CM Sarbananda Sonowal calls him the state’s true friend

As Assam is still struggling with floods, Akshay Kumar has made a contribution of Rs 1 crore to Assam flood relief to help the affected.

is an actor who is not just known for his impeccable acting prowess but also for his kind heart. The superstar, who aces the art of ruling the silver screen, has also emerged as one of the celebs who never leaves a chance to support the social cause. In fact, in these trying times, when the nation has been facing COVID 19 outbreak, Akshay has made sure to raise awareness about the same. Recently, Assam was hit by a flood which has claimed over 100 lives so far. The Singh is Kinng star has now come to their rescue and lend a helping hand to the state as he donated Rs 1 crore to Assam Relief Fund.

While Akshay’s noble gesture has been winning hearts, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed his gratitude towards the Kesari star for the same and called him the true friend of Assam. In a tweet, Sonowal wrote, “Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena.”

Take a look at Assam CM’s post expressing gratitude towards :

Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 18, 2020

Interestingly, Akshay has even donated Rs 25 crore towards COVID 19 relief earlier. Besides, he had also made a contribution of Rs 45 lakh to CINTAA to help 1500 daily wage workers during COVID 19 lockdown.

