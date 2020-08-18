  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Assam Flood Relief; CM Sarbananda Sonowal calls him the state’s true friend

As Assam is still struggling with floods, Akshay Kumar has made a contribution of Rs 1 crore to Assam flood relief to help the affected.
19696 reads Mumbai
Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Assam Flood Relief; CM Sarbananda Sonowal calls him the state’s true friendAkshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Assam Flood Relief; CM Sarbananda Sonowal calls him the state’s true friend

Akshay Kumar is an actor who is not just known for his impeccable acting prowess but also for his kind heart. The superstar, who aces the art of ruling the silver screen, has also emerged as one of the celebs who never leaves a chance to support the social cause. In fact, in these trying times, when the nation has been facing COVID 19 outbreak, Akshay has made sure to raise awareness about the same. Recently, Assam was hit by a flood which has claimed over 100 lives so far. The Singh is Kinng star has now come to their rescue and lend a helping hand to the state as he donated Rs 1 crore to Assam Relief Fund.

While Akshay’s noble gesture has been winning hearts, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed his gratitude towards the Kesari star for the same and called him the true friend of Assam. In a tweet, Sonowal wrote, “Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena.”

Take a look at Assam CM’s post expressing gratitude towards Akshay Kumar:

Interestingly, Akshay has even donated Rs 25 crore towards COVID 19 relief earlier. Besides, he had also made a contribution of Rs 45 lakh to CINTAA to help 1500 daily wage workers during COVID 19 lockdown.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson crowned Forbes' highest paid actor of 2020; Akshay Kumar lone Bollywood star on the list

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Nice try Akshay. Public can see through your antics now. Why run out of country? What are you so afraid of? BTW Is miss funny bones with you? Time for her to write another article...Is she gone take jibes at you underworld connection this time ??

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement