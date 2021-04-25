Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation; Says ‘Wish we all get out of this crisis soon’

Akshay Kumar has donated money to help COVID victims. The actor was tested positive and has recovered recently.

India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus. There has been a surge in cases across the country. Lockdowns have been announced in many parts of the country. Bollywood actors are coming forward and providing help to people. Among them, actor has also come forward and donated Rs 1 crore to former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir’s foundation. Gambhir to help the COVID victims in all possible manner. The cricketer took to his official Twitter handle and shared the news with the fans.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless #InThisTogether @ggf_india.” In response, the actor replied, “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe.” Fans hailed the actor’s contribution and flooded the comment section with praise-worthy messages.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless#InThisTogether @ggf_india — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 24, 2021

It is to be noted here that the actor has recently recovered from COVID 19. He was tested positive and was hospitalised. He had written, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”

