Akshay Kumar donates a WHOPPING Rs 1.5 crores to build the first transgender home in Chennai

Laxmmi Bomb actor Akshay Kumar funds the first-ever transgender home being built in India and donates 1.5 crores for the good cause.

is one of the most humble actors in the tinsel town. Be it greeting his fans or obliging them with a picture, is rightly the people's man. He also strongly believes in philanthropic activities and helping the underprivileged. Recently, Akshay came forward to help the transgender community by funding a home for them being built in Chennai. The actor has seldom come out in support of people in need and once again he won hearts of the netizens with his kind gesture towards the transgender community.

The actor donated 1.5 crores for the good cause. Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence took to Facebook and announced that it is the first-ever transgender home being built in India and Akshay Kumar is funding it. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar is also doing a film titled Laxmmi Bomb which follows the story of a cowardly man possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge against her wrongdoers.

Check it out:

Check out Akshay Kumar's first look from Laxmmi Bomb:

It was on the sets of Laxmmi Bomb that Akshay Kumar came to know about the initiative and extended a helping hand. Raghava Lawrence revealed that they were trying to seek help from biggies of the society and do plays in order to spread awareness about the same but Akshay Kumar walked in to help the cause readily. Meanwhile, his film Laxmmi Bomb is slated for June 5, 2020 release. Besides Akshay, it also stars Kiara Advani. It is the official remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana helmed by the director Raghava Lawrence who also directed the original film.

